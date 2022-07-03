Left Menu

West Bengal's active COVID-19 cases cross 10,000 mark, 14% positivity rate

West Bengal reported 1,822 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, recording a positivity rate of 14.10 per cent, as per the state Health Department.Three more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 21,225.There are 10,583 active cases in the state at present. Of these patients, 304 had to be admitted to hospitals.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-07-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 23:21 IST
West Bengal reported 1,822 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, recording a positivity rate of 14.10 per cent, as per the state Health Department.

Three more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 21,225.

There are 10,583 active cases in the state at present. Of these patients, 304 had to be admitted to hospitals. The new cases were reported after testing 12,921 samples.

The state has so far reported 20,34,485 COVID-19 cases. Altogether 20,02,677 patients have recovered, including 526 in the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

