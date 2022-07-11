Left Menu

Maha logs sharp dip in COVID-19 cases at 1,189; two more die, active tally at 18,027

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 21:00 IST
Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, a drop of more than 50 per cent from a day ago, and two more deaths linked to the infection, a health department official said.

The fresh additions took the state's overall tally to 80,05,213 and the toll from the infection to 1,47,978, he said.

The addition to the COVID-19 tally was 54 per cent less than the 2,591 cases reported on Sunday, the official pointed out.

Of the new cases, the Mumbai administrative circle accounted for 443, the Pune circle 371, Nashik 193, Nagpur 98, Akola 32, Aurangabad 29, Latur 13 and the Kolhapur circle 10, among others.

The two fresh deaths caused due to the respiratory illness were reported from Nashik and Ahmednagar districts, the official said.

So far, 78,39,028 persons have recovered from the infection, including 1,529 in the last 24 hours, he said.

The active tally in the state is 18,027, led by Pune with 6,514, Mumbai with 3,557 and 2,137 cases in Thane district.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 97.93 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.84 per cent, state health department data revealed.

The overall number of coronavirus tests touched 8,24,06,424 after 23,984 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, as per the health department data.

Maharashtra's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 4.95 per cent, the official added.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,05,213; fresh cases 1,189; death toll 1,47,978; recoveries 78,39,208; active cases 18,027; total tests 8,24,06,424.

