Left Menu

China reports 800 new COVID cases for July 24 vs 982 day earlier

As of Sunday, mainland China had confirmed 228,798 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported one new local symptomatic case found in a quarantined area, compared with no local cases the previous day, the local government said.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-07-2022 06:45 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 06:45 IST
China reports 800 new COVID cases for July 24 vs 982 day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China reported 800 new coronavirus cases for July 24, of which 150 were symptomatic and 650 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That compared with 982 new cases a day earlier - 129 symptomatic and 853 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were zero new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Sunday, mainland China had confirmed 228,798 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported one new local symptomatic case found in a quarantined area, compared with no local cases the previous day, the local government said. Shanghai reported three new local symptomatic cases, the same as a day earlier, and 15 local asymptomatic case versus 21 the previous day, local government data showed.

No cases in Shanghai were reported outside quarantined areas, the same as a day before. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 21 new local infections on Sunday, up from 19 a day earlier, eight of which were symptomatic.

All except five Shenzhen cases were found in quarantined areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
3
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
4
Three dead in graduation shooting at top Philippines university

Three dead in graduation shooting at top Philippines university

Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022