U.S. senator proposes raising mandatory commercial pilot retirement age to 67

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Monday said he is proposing legislation that would raise the mandatory commercial pilot retirement age to 67 from 65.

Graham's proposal would require pilots over the age of 65 to maintain a first-class medical certification, which must be renewed every six months.

The proposal comes as many regional airlines have said they face significant pilot shortages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)