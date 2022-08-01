Left Menu

China reports 393 new COVID cases for July 31 vs 541 day earlier

China reported 393 new coronavirus cases for July 31, of which 84 were symptomatic and 309 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. The new infection in Shenzhen, an asymptomatic case, was found in quarantined areas.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 01-08-2022 06:45 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 06:45 IST
China reports 393 new COVID cases for July 31 vs 541 day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 393 new coronavirus cases for July 31, of which 84 were symptomatic and 309 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That compared with 541 new cases a day earlier, 116 symptomatic and 425 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of July 31, mainland China had confirmed 229,594 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported one new local case found outside quarantine areas, breaking a six-day streak of zero new cases, the local government said. Shanghai reported no new local cases, compared with six a day earlier, its first day without cases since July 1, local government data showed.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported one new local infection, compared with three a day earlier. The new infection in Shenzhen, an asymptomatic case, was found in quarantined areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022