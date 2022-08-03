India records 17,135 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

India recorded 17,135 fresh cases of Coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, the country had recorded 13,734 cases of Covid-19.

As per the Union Ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 1,37,057 at the rate of 0.31 per cent. India has also seen 19,823 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries from Covid-19 infection are now at 4,34,03,610, taking the country's current recovery rate to 98.49 per cent.

The Health Ministry, in its official statement, further informed that the daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate stand at 3.69 per cent and 4.67 per cent, respectively. A total of 204.84 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses--which included 93.36 crore Second Dose and 9.47 crore Precaution Dose-- have been administered to the people under the Centre's Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

23,49,651 doses against Coronavirus infection were administered to the people in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. Further, it said 87.63 crore Total Tests have been conducted in the country so far of which 4,64,919 were conducted in the last 24 hours alone.

As India continues to report over 10,000 COVID-19 cases over the last few days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country's fight against COVID is still on, and holistic healthcare has made an impact across the globe in this fight. "Our fight against COVID is still on, and holistic healthcare has made an impact across the globe in this fight. AYUSH is now gaining prominence worldwide, leading to an increase in AYUSH exports," said Prime Minister Modi while addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. (ANI)

