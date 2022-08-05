Left Menu

Biden feels well, still tests positive for COVID-19 - doctor

U.S. President Joe Biden continues to feel "very well" while still testing positive for COVID-19, the White House physician said on Friday. Biden will continue strict isolation measures and work from home, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a memo.

U.S. President Joe Biden continues to feel "very well" while still testing positive for COVID-19, the White House physician said on Friday.

Biden will continue strict isolation measures and work from home, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a memo. "The president continues to feel very well. His cough has almost completely resolved. His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal. His lungs remain clear," O'Connor wrote.

Biden, 79, had just emerged from isolation on Wednesday last week after testing positive for COVID for the first time on July 21. He tested positive again on Saturday in what O'Connor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid. Paxlovid is an antiviral medication from Pfizer Inc that is used to treat high-risk patients, such as older patients. (Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

