Goa sees 120 COVID-19 cases at positivity rate of 13.2 pc; active tally now 946

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-08-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 22:50 IST
Goa on Monday reported 120 COVID-19 cases at a high positivity rate of 13.2 percent, taking the tally in the coastal state to 2,53,162, a health official said.

The 120 cases were detected from the examination of 903 samples, he pointed out.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,955, while the recovery count increased by 85 during the day and reached 2,48,261, he said.

The active caseload in Goa was 946, he said.

The overall number of coronavirus tests carried out in the state was 20,28,838, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,53,162, New cases 120, Death toll 3,955, Discharged 2,48,261, Active cases 946, Samples tested to date 20,28,383.

