China closes Potala Palace after COVID-19 reported in Tibet

China says its hard-line policy has been successful in preventing large-scale hospitalisations and deaths, while critics including the World Health Organization have decried its impact on the economy and society and said it is out of step with the changing nature of the virus and new methods of prevention and treatment. China announced 828 new cases of domestic transmission on Tuesday, 22 of them in Tibet.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 09-08-2022 09:13 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 09:13 IST
Chinese authorities have closed Tibet's famed Potala Palace after a minor outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in the Himalayan region. The action underscores China's continued adherence to its “zero-COVID” policy, mandating lockdowns, routine testing, quarantines and travel restrictions, even while most other countries have reopened. A notice on the palace's Weixin social media site said the palace that was the traditional home of Tibet's Buddhist leaders would be closed from Tuesday, with a reopening date to be announced later. Tibet's economy is heavily dependent on tourism and the Potala is a key draw. China says its hard-line policy has been successful in preventing large-scale hospitalisations and deaths, while critics including the World Health Organization have decried its impact on the economy and society and said it is out of step with the changing nature of the virus and new methods of prevention and treatment. China announced 828 new cases of domestic transmission on Tuesday, 22 of them in Tibet. The majority of those cases showed no symptoms. Meanwhile, more than 80,000 travelers remain stranded on the southern resort island of Hainan under requirements that they consistently test negative for the virus in coming days before being allowed to leave.

