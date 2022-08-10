Left Menu

China reports 1,094 new COVID cases for Aug 9 vs 939 day earlier

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-08-2022 06:48 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 06:48 IST
Mainland China reported 1,094 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 9, of which 444 were symptomatic and 650 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That compared with 939 new cases a day earlier, made up of 399 symptomatic and 540 asymptomatic infections. China counts the symptomatic and asymptomatic cases separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 9, mainland China had confirmed 232,109 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing and financial hub Shanghai reported zero new cases, local government data showed. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen also recorded no new infections.

Hainan island is battling an outbreak, however, and reported 1,314 symptomatic and 585 asymptomatic cases between Aug. 1 and Aug. 9.

