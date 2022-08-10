China reports 1,094 new COVID cases for Aug 9 vs 939 day earlier
Mainland China reported 1,094 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 9, of which 444 were symptomatic and 650 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. China counts the symptomatic and asymptomatic cases separately. There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.
- Country:
- China
Mainland China reported 1,094 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 9, of which 444 were symptomatic and 650 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That compared with 939 new cases a day earlier, made up of 399 symptomatic and 540 asymptomatic infections. China counts the symptomatic and asymptomatic cases separately.
There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 9, mainland China had confirmed 232,109 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing and financial hub Shanghai reported zero new cases, local government data showed. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen also recorded no new infections.
Hainan island is battling an outbreak, however, and reported 1,314 symptomatic and 585 asymptomatic cases between Aug. 1 and Aug. 9.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hainan island
- National Health Commission
- Beijing
- Shenzhen
- China
- Shanghai
ALSO READ
China, Indonesia pledge deeper ties after rare Beijing summit
U.S. says Beijing's South China Sea 'provocations' risk major incident
China, Indonesia hail 'win-win' cooperation after rare Beijing summit
Chinese Xi holds talks with Indonesian President Widodo in Beijing ahead of G20 Summit
Chinese Xi holds talks with Indonesian President Widodo in Beijing ahead of G20 Summit