Left Menu

MP logs 80 new COVID-19 cases, one death; active tally below 700

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-08-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 21:18 IST
MP logs 80 new COVID-19 cases, one death; active tally below 700
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,52,450 on Wednesday after the detection of 60 new cases, while the death toll increased by one to reach 10,764, a health department official said.

The coronavirus positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 2.2 per cent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 173 to touch 10,40,988, leaving the state with 698 active cases, the official informed.

With 3,546 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,98,20,811, he added.

A government release said 12,78,89,150 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 12,09,023 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,52,450, new cases 80, death toll 10,764, recoveries 10,40,988, active cases 698; total tests 2,98,20,811.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

(Updated) NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to lau...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022