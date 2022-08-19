Left Menu

China reports 2,804 new COVID cases for Aug 18 vs 3,570 day earlier

Mainland China reported 2,804 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 18 of which 603 were symptomatic and 2,201 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. That compared with 3,570 new cases a day earlier - 682 symptomatic and 2,888 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's death toll at 5,226.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 19-08-2022 06:56 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 06:56 IST
China reports 2,804 new COVID cases for Aug 18 vs 3,570 day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China reported 2,804 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 18 of which 603 were symptomatic and 2,201 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday. That compared with 3,570 new cases a day earlier - 682 symptomatic and 2,888 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's death toll at 5,226. As of Aug. 18, mainland China had confirmed 238,183 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported one symptomatic case, compared with four a day ago, and no asymptomatic cases, versus one a day before, according to local government data. Shanghai reported no new local symptomatic cases, the same as a day earlier, and three local asymptomatic cases reported within quarantined areas, versus four the previous day, local government data showed.

Holiday city Sanya on the southern end of Hainan island, which is battling an outbreak, reported 4,722 symptomatic and 6,762 asymptomatic cases from Aug. 1 through Aug. 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; FBI's sealed evidence that led to a search of Trump's home focus of court hearing and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022