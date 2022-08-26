Left Menu

187 new COVID-19 cases reported in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-08-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 22:30 IST
187 new COVID-19 cases reported in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir registered 187 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising its tally to 4,77,119, officials said.

One fresh death was also reported which pushed the toll to 4,782, they said.

Of the new cases, 39 were reported from the Jammu division and 148 from the Kashmir Valley, the officials said.

There are 1,835 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries reached 4,70,502, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022