Chengdu reports 90 symptomatic, 50 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 4

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 05-09-2022 06:51 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 06:51 IST
China's southwestern metropolis of Chengdu reported 90 new local symptomatic cases and 50 asymptomatic cases for Sept. 4, city government data showed on Monday.
Chengdu, which launched a lockdown and citywide testing last week, announced late Sunday an extension of the curbs in most areas.
