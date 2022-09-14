Left Menu

Mumbai to get 227 free healthcare centres: Maha CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced 227 free healthcare centres for the people of Mumbai under the 'Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray' dispensary from 2nd October.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-09-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 09:46 IST
Mumbai to get 227 free healthcare centres: Maha CM Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced 227 free healthcare centres for the people of Mumbai under the 'Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray' dispensary from 2nd October. According to officials, as many as 139 medical tests will be conducted free of charge at these centres and these centres will be run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"50 healthcare centres would be launched in the first phase. Approximately 139 medical tests will be done for free of charge through these healthcare centres," the official said. The Chief Minister held a review meeting in this connection at the Sahyadri guest house on Tuesday "The number of mobile medical units should be increased in the slum areas for the healthcare services of the citizens. In addition to this, mobile vans should also be started for Mammography," CM Shinde instructed.

"At present, the work of these clinics has been completed at 50 places. 227 clinics will be set up in the eastern and western suburbs of the city and 34 of 227 clinics, will be polyclinics. The services of specialists will be available through these polyclinics. The clinic will be operated in two formats- porta cabin and concrete cabin," an official statement read. There will be one clinic per 25-30,000 people. The timing of this clinic will be as per the convenience of patients in two sessions from 7 am to 2 am and 3 pm to 10 pm.

"The clinic will have an MBBS doctor, a nurse, a pharmacist, and multi-purpose workers. Patients are being registered through information and technology," the BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
3
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022