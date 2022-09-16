Beijing reports 2 symptomatic, no asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 15
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-09-2022 05:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 05:30 IST
China's capital Beijing reported two symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and no asymptomatic cases for Sept. 15, local government authorities said on Friday.
This compared with 2 symptomatic cases and no asymptomatic cases the day before.
