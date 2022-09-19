SIMS Hospital Pedals for a Healthy Aorta

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) • Cycle rally creates awareness and spreads hope about Aortic Disorder on Aortic Dissection Awareness Day 2022 • Thiru Shekhar Deshmukh IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police Flagged off the Cycle Rally The Institute of Cardiac and Aortic Disorders (ICAD) at SIMS hospitals, Vadapalani, organised a Cycle Rally recently (18th Sep. 2022) to commemorate the Aortic Dissection Awareness Day. The event was flagged off by the Chief Guest Thiru Shekhar Deshmukh IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police and other dignitaries from the healthcare industry. The cycle rally started at Swamy Sivananda Salai, crossed Napier Bridge, Island Grounds, Anna salai and culminated at Swamy Sivananda Salai. The patients, doctors, nurses, and healthcare support staff of SIMS Hospital cycled across 5 kms in 30 minutes time to spread the message about aortic dissection: the little-known medical condition, the importance of equipping oneself with the basic knowledge about this health disorder, and the ways and means one can show solidarity and extend support to people who are suffering from it. Speaking on the occasion Dr. V.V. Bashi, Director & Senior Consultant, Institute of Cardiac & Aortic Disorders (ICAD) at SIMS Hospital said, ''We are extremely delighted to have garnered such great support for this cycle rally. It is very encouraging to see the aortic patients partake in this awareness event, and spread hope and cheer to patients and their families suffering from this medical condition. Studies indicate that approximately 7 lakh people suffer from various types of aortic aneurysm in India. Nearly 30,000 people suffer from aortic dissection with less than 1% getting the right surgical help. Aortic Aneurysm can affect people of any age and both sexes. Aortic dissection when not treated promptly can cause stroke, kidney failure and death by rupture of the aorta and if left untreated, aortic dissection can lead to death in 1 out of every 3 people in first 24 hours which increases to 50% in 48 hours. We hope people use Aortic Dissection Awareness Day to kick-start a healthier lifestyle and become committed to loving their Aorta, a little more.'' Speaking on the occasion Dr. Raju Sivasamy, Vice President, SIMS Hospital, said, ''Driven by the need to save lives, create strong preventive healthcare mechanisms and earn trust among our stakeholders, with the best industry practices, we at SIMS continue our endeavours in enhancing and providing the World class services and solutions to our patients. In the process, we build patient partnerships through patient education and believe that it will strengthen our alliance in nurturing a healthier society. I take this opportunity to congratulate and thank Dr Bashi and team for their unwavering dedication in providing the best of services to our patients and for inspiring SIMS to be recognised as a leader in the field of Cardiac and Aortic Disorders. Also, for being socially responsible and proactively contributing to nurturing a healthy society, with such awareness events. It is very heartening to see the patients also joining our doctors, nurses and other support staff of our hospital participating in the cycle rally with equal enthusiasm.'' About Aortic Aneurism Aorta is the largest blood vessel in the body, which carries blood from the heart, descends through the chest and abdomen supplying blood to all the organs of the body. When the wall of aorta weakens, enlarges and balloons out more than one and half times its original size is called as Aortic Aneurysm. Aneurysm can involve any part of the aorta (the chest and the abdomen). It can get bigger with time and could burst causing life threatening bleeding and death. Another life-threatening disease of the aorta is dissecting aneurysm with or without a leak in the aortic valve. This is a Surgical Emergency. Dissecting Aortic aneurysm can present with severe chest pain, and back pain associated with severe sweating. These symptoms can be misdiagnosed as heart attack, which can delay in accessing prompt medical help. Certain risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, obesity, age more than 65 years and family history of aneurysm can increase the chance of getting an aneurysm. In SIMS we have the first established Aortic Aneurysm Center in India, with state-of-the-art facilities and a 24x7 helpline number with a dedicated multidisciplinary aortic team. Our team comprises of cardiac surgeons, Cardiac Anesthetists, Interventional and Diagnostic radiologists, Interventional cardiologists, Perfusionists and specialized nursing team. Our team has expertise in open surgery, endovascular repair and hybrid treatment which is a combination of open and endovascular intervention with results at par with international standards. SIMS Aortic Aneurysm Center is a referral center receiving patients from all over the world. Our center is the epicenter of the Aortic Symposium with surgical workshops conducted once in 2 years which is largest of this kind in the whole of South East Asia. About SIMS Hospital, Vadapalani SIMS Hospitals (SRM Institutes for Medical Science) is one of the leading multi-speciality hospitals in Chennai. This 345-bed hospital offers comprehensive healthcare experience across a wide range of specialities, including multi-organ transplant services. The hospital houses 15 modular OTs, 3 state-of-the-art Cath labs (including 1 Bi-plane Cath lab), advanced ICUs with Hepa-filters and innovative medical technologies, all under one roof. With the finest combination of experience, expertise, cutting-edge technology and well-coordinated multi-speciality Quaternary care facilities and patient-centric team-work, SIMS Hospital Chennai is committed to delivering services of international standards. SIMS Hospital offers holistic health care that includes prevention, prophylactic treatment and care, rehabilitation and lifestyle health education and guidance to patients, their families and clients. At SIMS, every step is aimed at ensuring excellence in patient care.

