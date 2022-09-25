Left Menu

China reports 936 new COVID cases for Sept 24 vs 918 a day earlier

That compares with 918 new cases a day earlier – 188 symptomatic and 730 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, the same as the previous day, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. China's capital Beijing reported no local cases, according to local government data.

China reported 936 new COVID-19 infections for Sept. 24, of which 217 were symptomatic and 719 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That compares with 918 new cases a day earlier – 188 symptomatic and 730 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as the previous day, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 249,389 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported no local cases, according to local government data.

