Covid helpline received 6.62 lakh calls related to viral disease between Sept 2021 and August this year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 15:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
More than 6.62 lakh calls were made to the government's COVID-19 helpline number -- 1075 -- with queries related to the disease while another 7.55 lakh calls were related to Co-WIN registration and vaccination appointments between September 2021 and August 15 this year, according to official data.

The 24x7 toll-free national helpline number is run by the National Health Authority (NHA) on behalf of the Union Health Ministry.

The helpline number is operated through a call centre service provider of the NHA since March 15, 2020.

From September 2021 to August 15 this year, 6.62 lakh calls were received on the helpline with queries related to the disease, the NHA data showed.

The helpline was also used for helping citizens with Co-WIN registration and vaccine appointment booking since December 2020. During the period, 7.55 lakh calls were received for the registration and vaccine appointments for Co-WIN.

The country saw a single-day rise of 4,777 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,68,114, while the active cases have declined to 43,994, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,28,510 with 23 fatalities which includes 11 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

