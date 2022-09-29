Left Menu

China reports 799 new COVID cases for Sept 28 vs 905 a day earlier

China reported 799 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. That compared with 905 new cases a day earlier – 194 symptomatic and 711 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 29-09-2022 06:45 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 06:45 IST
China reports 799 new COVID cases for Sept 28 vs 905 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 799 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 28, of which 170 were symptomatic and 629 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday. That compared with 905 new cases a day earlier – 194 symptomatic and 711 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Sept. 28, mainland China had confirmed 250,293 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported no local cases and financial hub Shanghai reported one local asymptomatic case and no symptomatic cases, according to local government data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
2
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
3
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022