Left Menu

Quality Council of India confers award on Delhi-based lab

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 23:15 IST
Quality Council of India confers award on Delhi-based lab
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi-based Dr Dangs Lab was on Thursday awarded for lab excellence by the Quality Council of India (QCI).

The ceremony for the prestigious Prof. S K Joshi National Award for Laboratory Excellence in medical laboratories was held here.

According to Dr Navin Dang, founder and director of Dr Dangs Lab, their adherence to the highest of global standards, an unwavering commitment, and a team with a pinpoint focus on patient satisfaction were the main reasons that the lab had reached the pinnacle of excellence today.

He thanked the QCI for conceptualising the award and said that these would play a critical role in exhibiting the highest levels of standards in diagnostics throughout the country.

Dr Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr Dangs Lab, said he lauded the exemplary work ethics exhibited by each team member and dedicated the award to them.

The lab was started in 1983 by Dr Manju and Dr Navin Dang.

In April 2020, during the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak, the lab had claimed to have started the country's first drive through vaccination centre in Punjabi Bagh.

The Delhi-based private laboratory was also selected as the central lab for human clinical trials of Covaxin, India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022