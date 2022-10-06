Quality Council of India confers award on Delhi-based lab

Delhi-based Dr Dangs Lab was on Thursday awarded for lab excellence by the Quality Council of India (QCI).

The ceremony for the prestigious Prof. S K Joshi National Award for Laboratory Excellence in medical laboratories was held here.

According to Dr Navin Dang, founder and director of Dr Dangs Lab, their adherence to the highest of global standards, an unwavering commitment, and a team with a pinpoint focus on patient satisfaction were the main reasons that the lab had reached the pinnacle of excellence today.

He thanked the QCI for conceptualising the award and said that these would play a critical role in exhibiting the highest levels of standards in diagnostics throughout the country.

Dr Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr Dangs Lab, said he lauded the exemplary work ethics exhibited by each team member and dedicated the award to them.

The lab was started in 1983 by Dr Manju and Dr Navin Dang.

In April 2020, during the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak, the lab had claimed to have started the country's first drive through vaccination centre in Punjabi Bagh.

The Delhi-based private laboratory was also selected as the central lab for human clinical trials of Covaxin, India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 2020.

