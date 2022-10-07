Mulayam Singh still in ICU, condition critical, says Gurugram hospital
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit ICU of Medanta hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Friday.He is being administered life-saving drugs, it said in a health bulletin.Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life-saving drugs.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Friday.
He is being administered life-saving drugs, it said in a health bulletin.
''Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU (of) Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists,'' the hospital said.
The bulletin was also shared by the Samajwadi Party's official handle on Twitter. Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yadav
- Medanta
- Samajwadi Party's
- Intensive
- Gurugram
- Mulayam Singh
- Samajwadi Party
ALSO READ
UK government must help energy intensive industries become more efficient -minister
Delhi-NCR rains: Gurugram issues WFH advisory to private offices, order schools to remain shut
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal calls for intensive efforts to save, promote ideals of multilateralism
Gurugram waterlogged after rain for third consecutive day, police issue advisory
Intermittent rainfall causes waterlogging, traffic issues in Gurugram