Mulayam Singh still in ICU, condition critical, says Gurugram hospital

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit ICU of Medanta hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Friday.He is being administered life-saving drugs, it said in a health bulletin.Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life-saving drugs.

PTI | Lucknow/Gurugram | Updated: 07-10-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 15:38 IST
SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Friday.

He is being administered life-saving drugs, it said in a health bulletin.

''Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU (of) Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists,'' the hospital said.

The bulletin was also shared by the Samajwadi Party's official handle on Twitter. Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

