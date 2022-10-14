Saudi finance minister: COVID, geopolitical tensions impacted food and energy security

Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Friday he explained in a G20 meeting that concerns regarding COVID-19 and its variants, in addition to geopolitical tensions, have added to supply chain disruptions and impacted food and energy security.

Al-Jadaan wrote on Twitter: "I referred to the need to protect supply chains from any future interruptions, while supporting the position of the Indonesian presidency on the importance of the G20 response to the challenges of energy and food security and the protection of the most vulnerable groups."

