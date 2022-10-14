Left Menu

Saudi finance minister: COVID, geopolitical tensions impacted food and energy security

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2022 03:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 03:55 IST
Saudi finance minister: COVID, geopolitical tensions impacted food and energy security

Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said on Friday he explained in a G20 meeting that concerns regarding COVID-19 and its variants, in addition to geopolitical tensions, have added to supply chain disruptions and impacted food and energy security.

Al-Jadaan wrote on Twitter: "I referred to the need to protect supply chains from any future interruptions, while supporting the position of the Indonesian presidency on the importance of the G20 response to the challenges of energy and food security and the protection of the most vulnerable groups."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global
4
U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply chain

U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022