China's Chongqing reports 126 symptomatic, 2,688 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 15

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 16-11-2022 05:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 05:47 IST
Chinese city Chongqing reported 126 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 2,688 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 15, local government authorities said on Wednesday.
This compared with 157 symptomatic and 2,794 asymptomatic cases the day before.
