China's Zhengzhou reports 200 symptomatic, 1,650 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 15

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 16-11-2022 06:21 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 06:21 IST
China's major manufacturing hub Zhengzhou reported 200 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 1,650 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 15, local government authorities said on Wednesday.

This compared with 148 symptomatic and 2,102 asymptomatic cases the day before.

