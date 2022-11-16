Left Menu

China's Guangzhou reports 158 symptomatic, 6,138 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 15

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 16-11-2022 06:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 06:22 IST
  Country:
  China

China's Guangzhou reported 158 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 6,138 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 15, local government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million people said on Wednesday.

That compared with 147 symptomatic and 4,977 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Unlike the national health authority, Guangdong province excludes asymptomatic cases which have turned symptomatic in its daily count of new symptomatic infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

