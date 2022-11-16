China's Guangzhou reports 158 symptomatic, 6,138 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 15

China's Guangzhou reported 158 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 6,138 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 15, local government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million people said on Wednesday.

That compared with 147 symptomatic and 4,977 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Unlike the national health authority, Guangdong province excludes asymptomatic cases which have turned symptomatic in its daily count of new symptomatic infections.

