China's Zhengzhou reports 136 symptomatic, 1,480 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 16
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 17-11-2022 06:14 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 06:14 IST
China's major manufacturing hub Zhengzhou reported 136 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 1,480 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 16, local government authorities said on Thursday.
This compared with 200 symptomatic and 1,650 asymptomatic cases the day before.
