China's Guangzhou reports 275 symptomatic, 8,486 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 16

China's Guangzhou reported 275 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 8,486 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 16, local government authorities in the southern city of nearly 19 million in population said on Thursday.

This compared with 158 symptomatic and 6,138 asymptomatic cases the day before in Guangzhou, which is in Guangdong province.

Unlike the national health authority, Guangdong province excludes asymptomatic cases which have turned symptomatic in the province's daily count of new symptomatic infections.

