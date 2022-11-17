Mumbai: 164 children detected with measles, says civic chief

A total of 164 children are infected with measles in Mumbai, civic commissioner IS Chahal said on Thursday.

He was speaking at the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take stock of the situation.

Chahal said 61 children are admitted in civic-run KEM Hospital, adding that 900 vaccination centres had been opened across the city to tackle the ailment.

Shinde asked the administration to take up measures to curb its spread on a war-footing and rope in local and spiritual leaders to create awareness about the vaccination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)