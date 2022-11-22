Beijing reports 274 symptomatic, 1,164 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 21

China's capital Beijing reported 274 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 1,164 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 21, local government authorities said on Tuesday.

This compared with 154 symptomatic and 808 asymptomatic cases the day before. Authorities said 207 cases on Monday were found outside quarantined areas.

