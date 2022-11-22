Ayurveda Academic Chair set up at Western Sydney University

The Ministry of Ayush has formally announced setting up of Ayurveda Academic Chair based at Western Sydney University's NICM Health Research Institute, with tenure for a period of three years. Dr. Rajagopala S., Associate Professor & Head (Department of Kaumarabhritya) All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi has been selected for the post of Academic Chair in Ayurvedic Science at Western Sydney University, Australia.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush met the Australian delegation led by Prof. Barney Glover, Vice Chancellor & President, Western Sydney University and others. Shri Pramod Kumar Pathak, Special Secretary, Dr. Manoj Nesari, Advisor (Ayurveda), Prof. Tanuja Nesari, Director, AIIA, Dr. Vidyarthi Director MoA, Dr. Rajagopala S and other officials from MoA along with Ms. Paramita Tripathi, Joint Secretary (Oceania), Ministry of External Affairs were present on this occasion.

On this occasion, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush said, "This is a great step and I am sure that this chair will strengthen our collaborations in promoting academic and collaborative research activities in Australia. This will also help in translating the research outcomes to integrate it with public health care delivery system to have credible evidences of our scientific practices.

Prof. Barney Glover, Vice Chancellor & President, Western Sydney University acknowledged that this collaboration will help in bringing together Western medicine and Ayurvedic Science.

The Academic Chair will undertake academic and collaborative research activities in Ayurveda, including herbal medicine and yoga, as well as design academic standards and short-term/medium-term courses and educational guidelines. It will provide academic leadership in demonstrating and fostering excellence in teaching, research and policy development related to Ayurveda, within the robust Australian regulatory frame work, and develop strategies to promote the translation and integration of evidence based Ayurveda medicines into conventional healthcare.

The Ministry of Ayush has taken concerted efforts for promoting and positioning Ayurveda and Yoga as the soft power of India. To facilitate the same, Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) has been signed for Ayush Chair with 16 foreign countries. MoA has also developed a Central Sector Scheme for the promotion of International Cooperation (IC Scheme) with the mandate to promote and strengthen awareness about Ayush Systems of Medicine, to facilitate international promotion, development and recognition of Ayush Systems in foreign countries and to support international exchange of experts.

(With Inputs from PIB)