Soccer-Brazil legend Pele hospitalized amid cancer battle, reports ESPN Brasil

Brazilian soccer legend Pele has been hospitalized in Sao Paulo with "general swelling" as he battles cancer, ESPN Brasil reported on Wednesday, saying he was undergoing several tests for more in-depth assessment of his health issues.

The 82-year-old had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since been in and out of the hospital for treatment on a regular basis. Pele's manager and the Albert Einstein Hospital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

