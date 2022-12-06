9 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; active tally at 55

Left Menu

Nine new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtras Thane district, raising its infection count to 7,47,356, a health official said on Tuesday. The recovery count has reached 7,36,093, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-12-2022 08:39 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 08:39 IST
Nine new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, raising its infection count to 7,47,356, a health official said on Tuesday. The latest numbers were reported on Monday, he said, adding there are currently 55 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,967. The recovery count has reached 7,36,093, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

