India logged 165 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases further declined to 4,345, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.46 crore 4,46,73,783.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 09:54 IST
Active Covid cases in country dip to 4,345
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India logged 165 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases further declined to 4,345, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,73,783). The death toll has climbed to 5,30,633 with two reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry website. A decrease of 89 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,38,805, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 219.94 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

