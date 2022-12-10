KOLKATA WEEKLY TEA REPORT

Kolkata, Dec.10(PTI):There was a good demand for all categories of teas during Sale-49 which was held on December 7 to December 9, 2022, a Calcutta Tea Traders Association official said here on Friday. After successive decline in total demand during last two auction it turned back again in the positive dimension and total demand increased by 4.57 pc during current Sale, he added.

According to CTTA official data, total offerings amounted to 2,49,607 packages(included 72,66,600 kg) comprising 1,29,919 packages of CTC, 68,841 packages of Orthodox, 4,018 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 46,829 packages of Dust teas.

CTC leaf met with good demand for this week and a total of 26,61,677 kg of different categories was sold at an average price of Rs.189.78 per kg. Most of the demand (39.66 pc) was in evidence between Rs.150-Rs.200 price level while 25.19 pc was sold at below Rs.150 per kg and only 12.18 pc of demand was marked at higher price level.Western India was operated on liquoring varieties. TCPL was active on selected category while local operators saw good support. Hindustan Unilever marked selective enquiry and exporters were interested on bolder brokens.

Orthodox offerings registered strong demand once again and a total of 12,29,399 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs.247.16 per kg during this Sale.Around 59.03 pc of total quantity was sold above Rs.250 per kg and only 11.83 pc was claimed at lower price level.Middle East was active in operation and CIS saw good support.

Darjeeling leaf also marked strong demand during Sale-49 and a total of 50,896 kg of different categories was claimed at an average price of Rs.305.30 per kg. Most of the demand(46.27 pc) was recorded at below Rs.200 per kg while about 20.75 pc was marked above Rs.500 per kg. Hindustan Unilever witnessed fair support. Good support from local dealers.TCPL was active and exporters also operated well.

There was a good demand for this week's Dust teas. A total of 11,04,172 kg of different types was sold at an average price of Rs.198.37 per kg during this auction.Around 31.63 pc of demand was marked between Rs.200-Rs.250 price level while 18.14 pc was sold at higher price level and 23.96 pc was claimed at below Rs.150 per kg. TCPL and Western India operated selectively while local dealers operated actively.Hindustan Unilever was also remained active.

