China issues plan to step up COVID control and prevention in rural areas

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 07:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 07:56 IST
China's will step up COVID-19 control and prevention in rural areas, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in an official notice on Friday, as infections rise following the easing of prevention measures.

China will strengthen the reserves of essential drugs and COVID-19 home test kits in rural areas and urges all rural areas to guarantee staffing of medical and health institutions, it said in the notice, adding it will also accelerate the vaccination of the rural population, especially among the elderly.

