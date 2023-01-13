Rajasthan becomes first state to implement blindness control policy

The Rajasthan government has implemented blindness control policy, becoming first state in the country to do so with an aim to bring down the rate of blindness.

An official release claimed that Rajasthan is the first state to implement the policy under which works to bring down the rate of blindness will be done. On the directions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the document of the policy for the prevention of blindness was released by the department of Medical and Health on Friday. Under the policy, keratoplasty centers and eye banks will compulsorily be operated in all government medical colleges. Cornea collected by private organisations and NGOs receiving financial assistance will be made available to government institutions on priority.

