Rajasthan govt has taken all measures to fulfil promises made to people: CM Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan government has made sensitive, transparent and accountable good governance a reality on the ground and taken measures to fulfil the promises made to people, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday.Presiding over a Chintan Shivir on the functioning of the government, organised at the Harishchandra Mathur Public Training Institute in Jaipur, Gehlot said, The result of the commitment of our government is that 77 per cent of the promises made in the public manifesto have been completed and 19 per cent are in progress.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-01-2023 00:03 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 00:02 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Presiding over a ''Chintan Shivir'' on the functioning of the government, organised at the Harishchandra Mathur Public Training Institute in Jaipur, Gehlot said, ''The result of the commitment of our government is that 77 per cent of the promises made in the public manifesto have been completed and 19 per cent are in progress. That means 96 per cent of the promises have been fulfilled.'' ''Similarly, out of 2,722 budget announcements made in four years, 2,549 financial approvals have been issued, which is 94 per cent. So far 49 per cent budget announcements have been completed and 37 per cent are in progress,'' he said.

The chief minister said the government is working with the motto ''Jan Seva hi Karma-Jan Seva hi Dharma''.

The two-day ''Chintan Shivir'' began on Monday. On the first day, various schemes, programmes, budget announcements, public announcements and implementation of important decisions and future plans of 14 departments, including medical and health, were discussed.

According to an official statement, Gehlot said it was not easy to fulfil such a huge number of budget announcements due to limited resources, the coronavirus pandemic and other adversities, but the state government worked day and night to fulfil them.

As a result of this, Rajasthan has achieved an economic growth rate of 11.04 per cent and is at the second place in the state gross domestic products in the whole country. He highlighted various schemes and initiatives of his government such as re-implementation of the old pension scheme.

Gehlot said Rajasthan is the only state where strict action is being taken against those involved in various exam paper leaks. He said the strictest action should be taken against such people.

He said the Congress government, with the cooperation of the people of the state, has brought Rajasthan out of the ''Bimaru'' category of backward states and included it in the category of model states. ''Our aim is that Rajasthan should be on top in every aspect of development,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

