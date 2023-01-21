Left Menu

SBI Life Insurance Q3 profit falls over 16 pc to Rs 304 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 19:24 IST
SBI Life Insurance Q3 profit falls over 16 pc to Rs 304 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Private sector SBI Life Insurance on Saturday reported more than 16 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 304 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022.

The insurer's profit stood at Rs 364 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, SBI Life said in a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 26,626.71 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 20,458.31 crore in October-December 2021.

The company's solvency ratio too improved to 225 per cent from 209 per cent as on December 31, 2021. The regulatory requirement is 150 per cent.

The asset under management (AUM) grew by 17 per cent from Rs 2,56,870 crore as on December 31, 2021 to Rs 2,99,990 crore as on December 31, 2022 with debt-equity mix of 71:29, it said.

For the nine months period ended December, the life insurer posted a profit Rs 940 crore as against Rs 830 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupiter

Europe's Juice mission all set to explore three planet-sized moons of Jupite...

 Global
2
Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

Galactic beauty: Stunning NGC 7513 galaxy captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

Nine tubes down: First-ever sample depot on Mars is almost complete

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023