Left Menu

Maha records three COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally 81 as 16 recover

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 20:39 IST
Maha records three COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally 81 as 16 recover
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra on Friday recorded three COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,37,103, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,421, a health official said.

The recovery count increased by 16 to touch 79,88,601, leaving the state with an active caseload of 81, he said.

As per official data, the state's recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,62,21,270 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 5,842 in the last 24 hours.

A state health department bulletin said 13,257 out of 5,96,963 international passengers who arrived at airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur since December 24 have been subjected to RT-PCR tests to detect coronavirus, and 28 reports have returned positive.

These include 14 from Maharashtra, comprising seven from Mumbai, three from Pune and one each from Navi Mumbai, Amravati, Aurangabad and Sangli.

The rest comprise five from Gujarat, two each from Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Goa, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha and Telangana.

All 28 samples have been sent for whole genome sequencing to find out the variant, it said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 3; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 81; Tests: 5,842.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023