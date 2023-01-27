Maha records three COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally 81 as 16 recover

Maharashtra on Friday recorded three COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,37,103, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,421, a health official said.

The recovery count increased by 16 to touch 79,88,601, leaving the state with an active caseload of 81, he said.

As per official data, the state's recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,62,21,270 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 5,842 in the last 24 hours.

A state health department bulletin said 13,257 out of 5,96,963 international passengers who arrived at airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur since December 24 have been subjected to RT-PCR tests to detect coronavirus, and 28 reports have returned positive.

These include 14 from Maharashtra, comprising seven from Mumbai, three from Pune and one each from Navi Mumbai, Amravati, Aurangabad and Sangli.

The rest comprise five from Gujarat, two each from Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Goa, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha and Telangana.

All 28 samples have been sent for whole genome sequencing to find out the variant, it said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 3; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 81; Tests: 5,842.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)