The budget gives boost to govt's focus on Ayush integration in national health ecosystem: Ministry

The budget has also emphasized on promoting evidence-based research in Ayush systems through Ayush research councils, the statement said.Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently talked about the need for evidence-based generation of the database for Ayurveda, which will fulfil the parameters of modern science.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 01-02-2023 21:48 IST
The budget gives boost to govt's focus on Ayush integration in national health ecosystem: Ministry
The Union Budget has given a boost to the Centre's focus on integrating the traditional medicine system into the national health ecosystem, the Ayush ministry said on Wednesday. It said the total allocation to the Ayush Ministry has increased by 20 per cent to Rs 3,647 crore, it said.

The budget has also emphasized on promoting evidence-based research in Ayush systems through Ayush research councils, the statement said.

''Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently talked about the need for evidence-based generation of the database for Ayurveda, which will fulfil the parameters of modern science. ''The increasing budget allocation to Ayush research councils and institutes reflected the same commitment,'' the statement stated.

Budget allocation to centrally-sponsored National Ayush Mission (NAM) also saw a 50 per cent increase from Rs 800 cores to Rs 1,200 crores for 2023-24, it said. The NAM is focused on providing cost effective Ayush services with the universal access through up-gradation of Ayush hospitals and dispensaries, comprehensive primary health care through upgrading health care facilities as Health and Wellness Centres (HWC), and co-location of Ayush facilities at PHCs, CHCs & DHs, it said. ''All the states (Rs 920 crore), Union Territories (Rs 96 crore) and North eastern areas (Rs 231 crores) have also witnessed an increase in grants-in-aids i.e from Rs 861.97 crore to Rs 1246.73 crores,'' the statement said.

The budget considers the strength of Indian traditional Indian system of medicine. Other Ayush systems like Homeopathy, Unani, Siddha, Naturopathy and Sowa Rigpa needs to be promoted through enhancing education facility and community outreach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

