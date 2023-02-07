Govt investing in new initiatives to unlock Māori science and research resources

The Government is investing in a suite of initiatives to unlock Māori and Pacific resources, talent and knowledge across the science and research sector, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today.

Two new funds – He tipu ka hua and He aka ka toro – set to open in April and July 2023 ­– will provide up to $10 million per year to Māori organisations to build Māori research capacity, capability and aspirations over the next five years.

“We know Māori and Pacific Peoples are underrepresented in our research workforce. We also know that diversity is vital for our science system to realise its full potential,” Ayesha Verrall said.

“By supporting Māori and Pacific Peoples, we lift outcomes for all New Zealanders and ensure we are ready to tackle the future.”

As well as the new funds, Dr Verrall also signalled the development of a fellowship programme for early-to-mid-career Māori and Pacific researchers called Ngā Puanga Pūtaiao, and an internship programme for Young Māori innovators, Te Ara Pōtiki. Full eligibility criteria for these two initiatives will be released in the first half of 2023.

“Translating research into something which has meaningful impact is a key priority for this Government. At the heart of that is people,” Dr Verrall said.

“Through Te Ara Paerangi – Future Pathways, the New Zealand Government has committed to building a future-focused research, science and innovation system that understands and responds to Te Tiriti obligations and opportunities, enables mātauranga Māori and gives life to the research aspirations of Māori and Pacific Peoples.”

The new funds, fellowships and internships will be administered by MBIE and funded in part out of the “Expanding the Impact of Vision Mātauranga” initiative, from Budget 2020, where $33 million was allocated to attract and grow Māori talent in the research, science and innovation sector.

He tipu ka hua will provide up to $6 million per year for up to three Māori-led research programmes or platforms with terms of up to five years.

He aka ka toro will provide $4 million per annum to Māori organisations to determine how they want to develop their own internal capability and capacity to engage with the research, science and innovation system.

Full details and eligibility criteria for the Ngā Puanga Pūtaiao Fellowships and Te Ara Pōtiki Internships are currently in development however fellowship applications will support early-to-mid-career Māori and Pacific researchers, working primarily in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The internships will support promising young Māori tertiary-qualified entrepreneurs and technologists.

