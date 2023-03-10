Left Menu

Maha adds 93 COVID-19 cases; active tally now 405

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 21:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 93 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,38,222, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,424, a health official said.

The recovery count increased by 107 to touch 79,89,393, leaving the state with an active caseload of 405, he said.

As per health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent, while the number of coronavirus tests carried out so far stands at 8,64,87,927.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

