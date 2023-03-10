Maha adds 93 COVID-19 cases; active tally now 405

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 93 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,38,222, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,424, a health official said.

The recovery count increased by 107 to touch 79,89,393, leaving the state with an active caseload of 405, he said.

As per health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent, while the number of coronavirus tests carried out so far stands at 8,64,87,927.

