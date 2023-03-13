Democrats, Republicans must work together after SVB collapse -US lawmaker Waters

Prominent U.S. lawmaker Maxine Waters said on Monday that Democrats and Republicans must work together to protect bank deposits and ensure the safety of the financial system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank .

Speaking to CNBC, Waters, who is ranking member on the House Financial Services Committee, said everything was on the table to ensure U.S. banks are safe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)