Health News Roundup: WHO assembly approves $6.83 billion budget; South Africans blame city as cholera cases rise and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Taiwan excluded from WHO annual assembly following Chinese opposition

Taiwan failed on Monday in its efforts to gain an invitation to the World Health Organization's annual assembly despite the island's assertion that support was growing for its participation. The annual assembly in Geneva decided not to extend Taiwan an invitation to the event, which runs from May 21-30. China and Pakistan urged members to reject Taiwan's inclusion, while eSwatini and the Marshall Islands spoke in favour.

Novo Nordisk, Pfizer weight-loss pills work as well as shots

Novo Nordisk and Pfizer Inc separately released data on Monday showing that pills from the same class as Novo's increasingly popular weight loss drugs such as Wegovy are about as effective as those injected medicines, giving shares of both companies a boost. Novo Nordisk said data from a late-stage trial showed an oral version of its drug semaglutide helped overweight or obese adults lose weight comparable to what is seen with injected Wegovy, which has the same active ingredient.

Brazil declares 180-day 'zoosanitary emergency' amid avian flu cases in wild birds

The Brazilian government on Monday formally declared a state of zoosanitary emergency for 180 days after cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza were detected in wild birds, according to document signed by Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro. Brazil has so far detected 5 cases of the H5N1 subtype in wild birds, including 4 in Espirito Santo state and one in Rio de Janeiro state.

Japan's Daiichi Sankyo invests $80 million to expand Brazilian plant

Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo said on Monday it will invest around 400 million reais ($80 million) to expand its Brazilian operations, part of a plan to boost its healthcare unit including launching new products in the coming years. The company, which markets several types of medicines including Hirudoid cream, said in a statement it will use the funds to expand production, packaging and warehouse capacity at its Barueri city factory, located in southeastern Sao Paulo state.

Junior doctors in England plan more strikes in fight for better pay

Junior doctors in England plan to stage more strikes in June, their union said, meaning more strain for the state-run health service, NHS, after pay negotiations with the government collapsed on Monday without a resolution. The strikes will be from June 13 to 17, the British Medical Association (BMA), which represents about 45,000 junior doctors in England, said in a statement, threatening strikes "throughout the summer" if the government did not change its position.

WHO assembly approves $6.83 billion budget

Member states of the World Health Organization on Monday approved a $6.83 billion budget for the next two years which includes a 20% hike in their mandatory fees. The proposal for the 2024-2025 budget passed with no objections and was met with lengthy applause. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the step as "historic and a big milestone".

Pfizer's diabetes drug results in similar weight loss levels as Novo's Ozempic

Pfizer Inc's diabetes drug resulted in weight loss similar to that of Novo Nordisk's Ozempic in a mid-stage study testing it in patients with type 2 diabetes, according to data published in a medical journal. Shares of Pfizer rose about 4.5% following the news, which comes at a time of increased investor interest in the weight-loss treatment market, which is estimated to reach $100 billion by the end of the decade.

South Africans blame city as cholera cases rise

South Africans on Monday blamed their local government for failing to provide clean water as deaths from cholera rose to 15 in the country's most populous province. The health department in Gauteng province declared a cholera outbreak on Sunday in Hammanskraal, an area about 50 kilometres (31 miles) north of capital Pretoria, in the City of Tshwane.

Don't delay reforms to prepare for next pandemic -WHO chief

The head of the World Health Organization urged countries on Monday to carry out reforms needed to prepare for the next pandemic, hailing their "historic" decision to accept a major budget hike at the U.N. agency's annual assembly. Speaking at the assembly weeks after ending the global emergency status for the COVID-19 pandemic, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was time to advance negotiations on preventing the next pandemic.

Walgreens fights 'staggering' $642 million arbitration award to Humana

National retail pharmacy giant Walgreen Co has asked a U.S. judge to vacate an arbitrator's award of more than $642 million to Humana Health Plan Inc in a drug-pricing dispute, calling the "staggering" sum the result of a "miscarriage of justice." Lawyers for Walgreens made their legal challenge in a filing on Friday in Washington, D.C., federal court, in a clash over prescription drug reimbursement contracts between Walgreens and Humana.

(With inputs from agencies.)