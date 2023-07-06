Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Thursday

Order of play on the main show courts on the fourth day of the Wimbledon championships on Thursday(prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT (1230 GMT)

Liam Broady (Britain) v 4-Casper Ruud (Norway) Alize Cornet (France) v 3-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

Andy Murray (Britain) v 5-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) COURT ONE (1200 GMT)

19-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Gijs Brouwer (Netherlands) Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v 20-Donna Vekic (Croatia)

4-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v Cristina Bucsa (Spain) (Compiled by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City Editing by Toby Davis)

