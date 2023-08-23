Industrialist Gunjan Lakhani dies after short illness

Gunjan Lakhani, director of the country's leading shoemaker Lakhani Armaan Group, died on Wednesday in Medanta Hospital here, police said.

Gunjan Lakhani, son of Lakhani Armaan Group KC Lakhani, was unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, police added. He was 50.

