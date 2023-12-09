Left Menu

Safdarjung Hospital Resident doctor hangs self at house in south Delhi

A 25-year-old resident doctor of Safdarjung Hospital hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his rented accommodation in south Delhis Hauz Khas, reportedly out of depression, police said on Saturday.Dr Jay Dipesh Savla, a native of Maharashtra, was found dead at his Gautam Nagar house Friday evening, police said.

Safdarjung hospital where the victim was admitted. Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old resident doctor of Safdarjung Hospital hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his rented accommodation in south Delhi's Hauz Khas, reportedly out of depression, police said on Saturday.

Dr Jay Dipesh Savla, a native of Maharashtra, was found dead at his Gautam Nagar house Friday evening, police said. No foul play was found behind the death.

Savla, who was a third year student of Medicine PG at Safdarjung Hospital, left behind a note before dying. ''We were informed by his landlady that Savla had committed suicide by hanging himself. On checking, the aforesaid boy was found hanging by ceiling fan through bed sheet,'' a police officer said.

Savla's father Dipesh Ratilal Savla was told about the death through a phone call, police said.

''His family members have confirmed that he was suffering from depression for the past two years,'' said another officer. Savla's body was handed over to the family and an inquest proceeding was begun, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

