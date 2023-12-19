South Korea reports eight outbreaks of H5N6 bird flu on farms, WOAH says
Updated: 19-12-2023 17:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 17:46 IST
South Korea reported eight outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N6 bird flu on farms, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Tuesday.
The outbreaks killed a total of 47 birds and led to the slaughter of the rest of the flocks totalling 513,810 poultry, the Paris-based body said, quoting information from the South Korean authorities.
