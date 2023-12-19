South Korea reports eight outbreaks of H5N6 bird flu on farms, WOAH says

South Korea reported eight outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N6 bird flu on farms, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Tuesday.

The outbreaks killed a total of 47 birds and led to the slaughter of the rest of the flocks totalling 513,810 poultry, the Paris-based body said, quoting information from the South Korean authorities.

