Gaza death toll climbs 28,064 Palestinians killed, 67,611 injured since Oct. 7-Gaza health ministry

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 18:17 IST
At least 28,064 Palestinians have been killed and 67,611 others injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the health ministry in Gaza said in a statement on Saturday.

Israeli forces killed at least 117 Palestinians and injured 152 others over the past 24 hours in Gaza, the statement added.

